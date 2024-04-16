Unveiling PCB Bancorp (PCB) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from PCB Bancorp (PCB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, indicating a decline of 35.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $25.15 million, representing a decrease of 1.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some PCB Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $2.69 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency ratio' stands at 60.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 54.1% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Noninterest Income' will likely reach $2.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.02 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should arrive at $22.16 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $22.41 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, PCB Bancorp shares have recorded returns of -1.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PCB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

