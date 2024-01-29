Unveiling Parker-Hannifin (PH) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Parker-Hannifin (PH) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.24 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 10.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.83 billion, increasing 3.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Parker-Hannifin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Aerospace Systems' will reach $1.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International' will reach $1.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America' at $2.17 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Analysts expect 'Total Parker - Change in Percentage - As Reported' to come in at 3.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22.2% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales - Total Parker - Organic impact - YoY change' should arrive at 2.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Aerospace Systems - Change in Percentage - As Reported' to reach 11.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 84%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales - Industrial - North America - Organic impact - YoY change' will reach 0.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales - Industrial - International - Organic impact - YoY change' should come in at -2.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales - Aerospace Systems - Organic impact - YoY change' stands at 11.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- North America' reaching $478.67 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $466.89 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Aerospace Systems' of $283.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $234.57 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted Segment operating income- Diversified Industrial- International' will likely reach $307.63 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $305.80 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Parker-Hannifin here>>>



Shares of Parker-Hannifin have demonstrated returns of +2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PH is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.