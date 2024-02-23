Unveiling Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Paramount Global-B (PARA) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.05 per share, indicating a decline of 162.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $7.78 billion, representing a decrease of 4.3% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 14% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Paramount Global-B metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment' to reach $761.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -18.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- TV Media' of $5.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer' will reach $1.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of +29.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription' to come in at $1.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +39.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other' will likely reach $968.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.7%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription' reaching $1.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- TV Media- Advertising' will reach $2.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising' will reach $543.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other' should arrive at $651.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -21.8% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical' should come in at $137.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +42%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Licensing and other' at $1.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Global Paramount Subscribers' stands at 67.40 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 55.9 million.



Over the past month, shares of Paramount Global-B have returned -16.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5% change. Currently, PARA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

