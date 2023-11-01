Unveiling Paramount Global-B (PARA) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Paramount Global-B (PARA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 74.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $7.17 billion, increasing 3.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Paramount Global-B metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- TV Media' stands at $4.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer' of $1.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +36.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment' to come in at $827.22 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Advertising' will likely reach $443.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- TV Media- Licensing and other' will reach $987.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- TV Media- Affiliate and subscription' should arrive at $1.99 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- TV Media- Advertising' will reach $1.80 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Direct-to-Consumer- Subscription' should come in at $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +46.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Theatrical' to reach $303.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Filmed Entertainment- Licensing and Other' at $483.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Licensing and other' will reach $1.46 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global Paramount Subscribers' reaching 62.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 46 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Paramount Global-B here>>>



Over the past month, Paramount Global-B shares have recorded returns of -9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), PARA will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Paramount Global (PARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.