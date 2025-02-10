Unveiling Palomar (PLMR) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Palomar (PLMR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $147.22 million, exhibiting an increase of 43.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Palomar metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $10.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +45% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Net earned premiums' will likely reach $136.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +45.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio' should arrive at 27.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 19.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Combined Ratio' reaching 80.0%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 74.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Expense Ratio' to reach 52.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 55.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted combined ratio' to come in at 76.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 68.8%.



Over the past month, Palomar shares have recorded returns of +8.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PLMR will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

