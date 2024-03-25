Unveiling Oxford Industries (OXM) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oxford Industries (OXM) will report quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 15.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $409.3 million, exhibiting an increase of 7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Oxford Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Emerging Brands' will reach $32.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Lilly Pulitzer' will reach $74.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Tommy Bahama' will reach $247.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Johnny Was' of $54.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Over the past month, shares of Oxford Industries have returned +9.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, OXM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

