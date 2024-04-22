Unveiling Oshkosh (OSK) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Oshkosh (OSK) to post quarterly earnings of $2.26 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 42.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.51 billion, up 10.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Oshkosh metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Defense' of $502.88 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Access- Other' will likely reach $262.27 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms' stands at $607.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Access- Total' will reach $1.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers' reaching $356.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Access' should come in at $175.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $135 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Oshkosh here>>>



Shares of Oshkosh have demonstrated returns of -1.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OSK is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.