Unveiling Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share, indicating an increase of 16.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $662.68 million, representing an increase of 14.6% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Ollie's Bargain Outlet metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable store sales change' will reach 1.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of stores - End of period' should come in at 609 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 525 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of new stores' of 25 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Number of stores open at the beginning of period' to come in at 584 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 516 in the same quarter last year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet shares have witnessed a change of -1.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), OLLI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

