Unveiling Old Republic (ORI) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Old Republic International (ORI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.84 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Old Republic metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net premiums earned' stands at $1.06 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Net investment income' will reach $123.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenue- General insurance Segment- Other income' to come in at $40.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment' will reach $598.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net investment income' should arrive at $15.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenue- General Insurance Segment' to reach $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Title Insurance Segment- Net premiums earned' should come in at $583.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of 0% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'General Insurance Segment - Loss Ratio' will reach 63.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'General Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' will likely reach 28.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 27.9% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Title Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' reaching 97.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 99.3% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Title Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' of 94.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'General Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' at 91.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 89.3% in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Old Republic here>>>



Shares of Old Republic have demonstrated returns of +1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ORI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Top 5 Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement

Zacks targets 5 well-established companies with solid fundamentals and a history of raising dividends. More importantly, they have the resources and will to likely pay them in the future.

Click now for a Special Report packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you simply won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.