Unveiling NXP (NXPI) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 2.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.4 billion, increasing 2.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some NXP metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Automotive' reaching $1.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other' to come in at $469.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Industrial & IoT' will reach $644.19 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Mobile' will likely reach $384.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.



View all Key Company Metrics for NXP here>>>



Shares of NXP have demonstrated returns of -2.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NXPI is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.