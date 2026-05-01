Unveiling Nutrien (NTR) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nutrien (NTR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 336.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.36 billion, increasing 5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 4.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Nutrien metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Sales- Retail' should arrive at $3.34 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Sales- Nitrogen' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Sales- Potash' will reach $960.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Sales- Phosphate' stands at $468.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales volumes - Potash - Total' at 3414 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3402 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales volumes - Nitrogen - Total' of 2292 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2469 thousands of tons.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Industrial and feed' will reach 831 dollars per tonne. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 817 dollars per tonne.

Analysts forecast 'Average Selling Price per Tonne - Phosphate - Total' to reach 678 dollars per tonne. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 710 dollars per tonne.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales volumes - Phosphate - Total' will likely reach 573 thousands of tons. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 500 thousands of tons.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales volumes - Potash - North America' reaching 1232 thousands of tons. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1312 thousands of tons in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales volumes - Potash - Offshore' should come in at 2182 thousands of tons. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2090 thousands of tons.

Analysts expect 'Sales volumes - Nitrogen - Ammonia' to come in at 371 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 496 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Nutrien have returned +0.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. Currently, NTR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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