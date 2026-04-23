Unveiling Novartis (NVS) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Novartis (NVS) to post quarterly earnings of $2.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.5%. Revenues are expected to be $13.56 billion, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Novartis metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Oncology- Tafinlar + Mekinist- Total' will reach $555.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Other revenues' will reach $459.04 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Oncology- Kisqali- Total' will likely reach $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +54% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- Total' to come in at $1.65 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Oncology- Tasigna- US' should come in at $39.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -80.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Oncology- Promacta/Revolade- US' to reach $58.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of -79.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- US' should arrive at $891.17 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Cardiovascular- Entresto- US' of $220.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -81.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Oncology- Tasigna- ROW' will reach $121.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -32.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Oncology- Tafinlar + Mekinist- ROW' stands at $372.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Oncology- Promacta/Revolade- ROW' reaching $161.68 million. The estimate points to a change of -37.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Immunology- Cosentyx- ROW' at $757.57 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Novartis have returned -2.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. Currently, NVS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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