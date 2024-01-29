Unveiling Nov Inc. (NOV) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nov Inc. (NOV) will report quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 57.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.26 billion, exhibiting an increase of 9.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Nov Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rig Technologies' should come in at $700.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Completion & Production Solutions' stands at $785.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Wellbore Technologies' of $839.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Rig Technologies - New Orders Booked' reaching $239.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $254 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Completion & Production Solutions - New Orders Booked' at $531.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $557 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Completion & Production Solutions - Orders Shipped' will reach $496.76 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $472 million.

Analysts expect 'Rig Technologies - Orders Shipped' to come in at $234.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $257 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Completion & Production Solutions - Book-to-Bill' should arrive at 101.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 118%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Wellbore Technologies' will likely reach $175.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $146 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Rig Technologies' to reach $105.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $88 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Completion & Production Solutions' will reach $86.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $66 million.



Over the past month, Nov Inc. shares have recorded returns of +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NOV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

