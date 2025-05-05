Unveiling News Corp. (NWSA) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, News Corp. (NWSA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, reflecting an increase of 72.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.01 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some News Corp. metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Dow Jones' should arrive at $564.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Book Publishing' of $515.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- Digital Real Estate Services' to reach $415.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues by Product (GAAP)- News Media' will reach $518.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'EBITDA- Dow Jones' will reach $126.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $118 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- News Media' should come in at $22.49 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $26 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EBITDA- Book Publishing' will likely reach $64.16 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $62 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'EBITDA- Digital Real Estate Services' at $120.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $104 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, News Corp. shares have recorded returns of +12.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NWSA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

