Unveiling Natera (NTRA) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Natera (NTRA) will announce quarterly loss of -$0.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.2% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $660.45 million, increasing 38.7% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Natera metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Product' of $570.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Licensing and other' will reach $2.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -26.4%.

Analysts expect 'Volume - Tests processed' to come in at 903,207 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 792,800 .

Over the past month, Natera shares have recorded returns of -12.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NTRA will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

