Unveiling M&T Bank (MTB) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.12 per share, reflecting a decline of 23.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.26 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.2%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some M&T Bank metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 60.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 55.5% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' of $190.54 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $184.07 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest margin - Proforma' will likely reach 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Nonaccrual loans' will reach $2.32 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.56 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Nonperforming Assets' will reach $2.22 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.60 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 leverage' stands at 9.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Capital Ratio' at 13.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13.3% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' should come in at 12.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Trust income' will reach $160.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $193.80 million.

Analysts expect 'Mortgage banking revenues' to come in at $107.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $84.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should arrive at $118.08 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $113.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total other income' reaching $582.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $587.13 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for M&T Bank here>>>



M&T Bank shares have witnessed a change of -1.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.