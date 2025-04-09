Unveiling M&T Bank (MTB) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) to post quarterly earnings of $3.41 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.4%. Revenues are expected to be $2.34 billion, up 3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific M&T Bank metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 60.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.8% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest margin' of 3.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' will reach $191.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $193.14 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Tier 1 leverage' to come in at 10.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.5%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' will reach 13.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.4% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Capital Ratio' should arrive at 14.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Total other income' to reach $627.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $580 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest income - taxable-equivalent' will reach $1.72 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.69 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Service charges on deposit accounts' stands at $131.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $124 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Trust income' should come in at $177.17 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $160 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mortgage banking revenues' reaching $113.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $104 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income' will likely reach $1.71 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, M&T Bank shares have recorded returns of -8.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -13.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MTB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

