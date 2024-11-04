Unveiling Monster Beverage (MNST) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Monster Beverage (MNST) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, indicating an increase of 2.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.92 billion, representing an increase of 3.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Monster Beverage metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Alcohol Brands' should come in at $40.90 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Strategic Brands' to come in at $110.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Monster Energy Drinks' will reach $1.78 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Other' of $7.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10.7% year over year.



Monster Beverage shares have witnessed a change of +2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move.

