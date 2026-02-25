Unveiling MongoDB (MDB) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect MongoDB (MDB) to post quarterly earnings of $1.47 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. Revenues are expected to be $668.19 million, up 21.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some MongoDB metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $19.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription' should arrive at $642.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +21.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription - MongoDB Atlas-related' will likely reach $495.05 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.3% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription - Other subscription' should come in at $152.06 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'MongoDB Atlas customers' reaching 62,351 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 53,100 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, MongoDB shares have recorded returns of -24.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MDB will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.