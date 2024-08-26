Unveiling MongoDB (MDB) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from MongoDB (MDB) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share, indicating a decline of 48.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $462.92 million, representing an increase of 9.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some MongoDB metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $14.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscription' to come in at $448.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Subscription - MongoDB Atlas-related' will likely reach $330.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Subscription - Other subscription' will reach $117.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'MongoDB Atlas customers' reaching 49,125. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 43,500.



