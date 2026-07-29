Unveiling Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Mettler-Toledo (MTD) to post quarterly earnings of $10.78 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.03 billion, up 5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Mettler-Toledo metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Products' should come in at $765.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Service (Point in Time+Over Time)' will reach $269.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Retail' will reach $52.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Industrial' should arrive at $414.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Laboratory' at $562.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Mettler-Toledo have returned +8.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Currently, MTD carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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