Unveiling Meta Platforms (META) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Meta Platforms (META) will announce quarterly earnings of $5.83 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 13% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $44.84 billion, increasing 14.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Meta Platforms metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Reality Labs' at $395.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Family of Apps (FoA)' to come in at $44.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Advertising' should arrive at $43.94 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +14.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Other' will reach $492.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Advertising Revenue- US & Canada' stands at $19.59 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Advertising Revenue- Europe' will likely reach $10.52 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +15.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographical Revenue by User- Rest of World' will reach $6.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographical Revenue by User- US & Canada' will reach $19.36 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Advertising Revenue- Rest of the World' reaching $5.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +20.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Family daily active people (DAP)' of $3.45 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.27 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Headcount' to reach 76,249 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 70,799 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Revenue Per Person (ARPP)' should come in at $12.85 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11.89 .

Meta Platforms shares have witnessed a change of -1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), META is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

