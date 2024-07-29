Unveiling MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that MercadoLibre (MELI) will report quarterly earnings of $8.94 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 73.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.76 billion, exhibiting an increase of 39.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific MercadoLibre metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Fintech' will reach $2.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +36.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Commerce' to reach $2.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +43.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenue- Argentina' will reach $801.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Fintech- Argentina' reaching $514.08 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Commerce- Argentina' will likely reach $287.09 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross merchandise volume' of $12.09 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.51 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total payment volume' should arrive at $48.84 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.06 billion in the same quarter last year.



MercadoLibre shares have witnessed a change of +0.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MELI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

