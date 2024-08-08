Unveiling Melco (MLCO) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Melco Resorts (MLCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, reflecting an increase of 600% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.17 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 23%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 5.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Melco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenue- Mocha and Other' will reach $31.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue- Altira Macau' of $37.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue- City of Dreams Manila' to reach $114.20 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue- Studio City' will reach $336.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +42.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue- City of Dreams' to come in at $587.47 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Daily Rate - Altira Macau' at $145.40. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $145 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Daily Rate - City of Dreams' should arrive at $202.60. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $205 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue Per Available Room - City of Dreams' should come in at $193.54. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $174 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Occupancy Rate - City of Dreams' stands at 95.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue Per Available Room - Altira Macau' will reach $138.08. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $127 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Occupancy Rate - Altira Macau' will likely reach 95.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 88%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Mocha and Other' reaching $7.45 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.71 million.



Shares of Melco have demonstrated returns of -15.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -6.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MLCO is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

