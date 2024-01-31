Unveiling McDonald's (MCD) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from McDonald's (MCD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.82 per share, indicating an increase of 8.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.47 billion, representing an increase of 9.2% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some McDonald's metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Total Franchised revenues' will reach $3.90 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Total Company-operated sales' to reach $2.49 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.9% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Total Other revenues' of $80.13 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Company-operated sales- International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' should arrive at $194.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable sales growth - U.S. - YoY change' should come in at 4.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 10.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Systemwide restaurants - Total Systemwide' reaching 41,738. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 40,275 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Comparable sales growth - International Operated Markets - YoY change' will reach 4.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.6%.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable sales growth - International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate - YoY change' stands at 4.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16.5%.

Analysts expect 'Comparable sales growth - Total - YoY change' to come in at 4.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Developmental Licensed Markets & Corporate' will reach 17,975. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 16,728.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Systemwide restaurants - Total International Operated Markets' will likely reach 10,291. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 10,103.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Systemwide restaurants - Total U.S.' at 13,471. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,444 in the same quarter of the previous year.



