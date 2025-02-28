Unveiling Marvell (MRVL) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Marvell Technology (MRVL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, reflecting an increase of 28.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Marvell metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by end market- Data center' should come in at $1.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of +78.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenue by end market- Carrier infrastructure' to reach $97.54 million. The estimate indicates a change of -42.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenue by end market- Automotive/industrial' will likely reach $86.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenue by end market- Consumer' stands at $82.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -42.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue by end market- Enterprise networking' will reach $172.49 million. The estimate points to a change of -34.9% from the year-ago quarter.







Shares of Marvell have experienced a change of -20.6% in the past month compared to the -2.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), MRVL is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.