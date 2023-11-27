Unveiling Marvell (MRVL) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Marvell Technology (MRVL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.40 per share, reflecting a decline of 29.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.4 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.9%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Marvell metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by End Market- Data Center' stands at $530.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by End Market- Carrier Infrastructure' at $283.31 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by End Market- Automotive/Industrial' reaching $110.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +31.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue by End Market- Consumer' will reach $188.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by End Market- Enterprise Networking' will reach $288.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Marvell here>>>



Shares of Marvell have demonstrated returns of +18.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRVL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.