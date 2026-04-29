Unveiling Martin Marietta (MLM) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Martin Marietta (MLM) will report quarterly earnings of $1.87 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.33 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 1.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Martin Marietta metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Revenues- Total Building Materials' will likely reach $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates' reaching $1.11 billion. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Shipments - Aggregates tons' should come in at 42194 thousands of tons. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 39000 thousands of tons in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton)' to reach 24 dollars per tonne. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 24 dollars per tonne in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Aggregates' should arrive at $307.34 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $297.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit (loss)- Total Building Materials' to come in at $287.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $298.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of Martin Marietta have returned +4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. Currently, MLM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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