Unveiling Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Marsh & McLennan (MMC) to post quarterly earnings of $2.67 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. Revenues are expected to be $6.91 billion, up 11.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Marsh & McLennan metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Consulting' will reach $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services' will reach $4.60 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Fiduciary Interest Income' at $101.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of -19% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Guy Carpenter' to come in at $662.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- APAC' reaching $409.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- EMEA' of $964.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- US and Canada' to reach $2.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +26.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Risk and Insurance services- Marsh- Latin America' will reach $143.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Risk and Insurance Service' should arrive at 4.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.0% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Consolidated' stands at 4.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Guy Carpenter' will likely reach 4.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11.0%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Organic/Underlying Revenue Growth - Total Marsh' should come in at 5.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.0%.

Over the past month, shares of Marsh & McLennan have returned -2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. Currently, MMC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

