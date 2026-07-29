Unveiling Marriott (MAR) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Marriott International (MAR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.06 per share, reflecting an increase of 15.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $7.26 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Marriott metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Gross fee revenues' to reach $1.56 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Net fee revenues' should arrive at $1.53 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue' reaching $442.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Franchise fees' of $1.01 billion. The estimate points to a change of +17.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR' will reach 139 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 136 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Rooms - Total' at 1,811,109 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1,735,819 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Rooms - Owned/Leased' should come in at 13,729 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14,206 .

Analysts predict that the 'Rooms - Franchised' will reach 1,213,083 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,138,838 .

Analysts expect 'Rooms - Owned/Leased - US & Canada' to come in at 5,539 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,539 .

The consensus among analysts is that 'Rooms - Owned/Leased - Total International' will reach 8,389 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,667 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties - U.S. & Canada - REVPAR' stands at $148.17 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $142.78 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Asia Pacific excluding China - REVPAR' will likely reach $134.76 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $127.23 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Marriott shares have recorded returns of +3.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MAR will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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