Unveiling Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Marathon Petroleum (MPC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.73 per share, indicating an increase of 254.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $29.61 billion, representing a decline of 11.5% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 59.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Marathon Petroleum metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Net refinery throughput' should arrive at 2,905.92 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,997.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Crude oil refined' will reach 2,672.20 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,783.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Other charge and blendstocks' at 236.04 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 214.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream' reaching $1.74 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.71 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Refining & Marketing' stands at $1.58 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $559.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum have demonstrated returns of +8.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MPC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

