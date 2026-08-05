Unveiling Maplebear (CART) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Maplebear (CART) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, indicating an increase of 34.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.02 billion, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Maplebear metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Advertising and other' stands at $289.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Transaction' to reach $736.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Orders' should arrive at 90.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 82.70 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Transaction Value (GTV)' reaching $10.20 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $9.08 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Maplebear shares have recorded returns of -5.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CART will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Maplebear Inc. (CART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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