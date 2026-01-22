Unveiling Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates (MANH) will report quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $264.25 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Manhattan Associates metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Cloud subscriptions' should arrive at $109.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +20.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Maintenance' will reach $29.56 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -11.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Hardware' to come in at $5.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Software license' will reach $1.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of -64.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Services' will likely reach $118.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

Shares of Manhattan Associates have demonstrated returns of -5.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MANH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

