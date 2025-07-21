Unveiling Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates (MANH) will report quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $263.29 million, exhibiting a decrease of 0.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Manhattan Associates metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Software license' will likely reach $1.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of -36.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Hardware' should come in at $6.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should arrive at $125.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Maintenance' at $29.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -15.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Cloud subscriptions' reaching $99.53 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Manhattan Associates shares have witnessed a change of +8.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MANH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

