Unveiling Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Manhattan Associates (MANH) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, indicating a decline of 7.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $273.03 million, representing an increase of 3.9% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Manhattan Associates metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Cloud subscriptions' to reach $114.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.9%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Maintenance' to come in at $27.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Hardware' reaching $6.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Software license' will reach $0.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -89.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Services' of $124.04 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Manhattan Associates have demonstrated returns of -6.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MANH is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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