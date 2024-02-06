Unveiling Magna (MGA) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Magna (MGA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, reflecting an increase of 62.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.44 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.1%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 5.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Magna metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Body Exteriors & Structures' will likely reach $4.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Power & Vision' to reach $3.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Complete Vehicles' should come in at $1.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of -9.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Seating Systems' will reach $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.6%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBIT- Body Exteriors & Structures' at $286.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $198 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBIT- Power & Vision' stands at $205.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $109 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBIT- Complete Vehicles' will reach $30.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Seating Systems' should arrive at $60.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $13 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Magna shares have recorded returns of -1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MGA will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Magna International Inc. (MGA)

