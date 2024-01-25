Unveiling M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) will report quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 33.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.29 billion, exhibiting a decline of 14.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Home sale revenues' to reach $1.26 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Financial services' at $30.95 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net New Orders - Homes' to come in at 1,531. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 190 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average Price - New Home Deliveries' will likely reach $551.51. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $582.30.

It is projected by analysts that the 'New Home Deliveries - Homes' will reach 2,287. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,554 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Backlog (units) - Total' of 2,020. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,974 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Price - Backlog' will reach $593.49. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $589.40.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Active subdivision - Total' should come in at 240. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 225 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Backlog estimated Dollar value' reaching $1.33 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.75 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Income before income taxes- Financial Services' stands at $17.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $18.74 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Income before income taxes- Homebuilding' will reach $122.61 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $94.48 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. have returned +11.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, MDC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

