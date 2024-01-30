Unveiling LyondellBasell (LYB) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell (LYB) to post quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $10.38 billion, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some LyondellBasell metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Advanced Polymer Solutions' reaching $966.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.4% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Americas' will reach $3.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Olefins and Polyolefins- Europe, Asia, International' to come in at $2.66 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Refining and Oxyfuels' at $1.98 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.7%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Technology' to reach $155.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Intermediates & Derivatives' of $2.91 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +13.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Olefins & Polyolefins- Americas' should come in at $601.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $359 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'EBITDA- Intermediates & Derivatives' will reach $364.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $291 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'EBITDA- Advanced Polymer Solutions' will likely reach $16.02 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'EBITDA- Technology' stands at $47.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $59 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'EBITDA- Refining' should arrive at $41.48 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $249 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, LyondellBasell shares have recorded returns of +0.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LYB will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

