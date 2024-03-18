Unveiling Lululemon (LULU) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon (LULU) to post quarterly earnings of $5.01 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.9%. Revenues are expected to be $3.19 billion, up 15% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lululemon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Direct to consumer' to come in at $1.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +14.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Company-operated stores' should come in at $1.29 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other' to reach $251.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- United States' will reach $2.16 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Canada' will reach $420.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total stores' reaching 711. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 655.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Gross Square Footage' will likely reach 2,924.38 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,575 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Comparable Sales' should arrive at 11.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 27% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Net New Stores' of 25. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 32.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total stores - Canada' at 71. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 69 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total stores - US' will reach 367. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 350.



Over the past month, Lululemon shares have recorded returns of +3.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LULU will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

