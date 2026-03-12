Unveiling Lululemon (LULU) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lululemon (LULU) will report quarterly earnings of $4.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 22.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.6 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 0.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lululemon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores' should come in at $1.41 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by Channel- Other channels' should arrive at $308.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce' will reach $1.84 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.6% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenue by Category- Women's apparel' will reach $2.24 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Geographic Revenues- China Mainland' at $486.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Rest of World' to reach $470.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' will reach $2.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Geographic Revenues- United States' reaching $2.20 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Comparable Sales (Change in constant dollars)' will likely reach -0.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.0%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total stores' of 811 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 767 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Gross Square Footage' stands at 3726 thousands of square feet. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3372 thousands of square feet.

Analysts expect 'Total Comparable Sales' to come in at -1.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.0%.

Lululemon shares have witnessed a change of -7.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LULU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

