Unveiling Lululemon (LULU) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lululemon (LULU) will report quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.35 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lululemon metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenue by Channel- E-commerce' should come in at $951.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenue by Channel- Company-operated stores' reaching $1.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenue by Channel- Other' of $244.46 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenue by Category- Other categories' to come in at $284.62 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- United States' to reach $1.43 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.7%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Canada' will likely reach $325.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- People's Republic of China' will reach $340.29 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total stores' at 734. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 686 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Gross Square Footage' will reach 3,125.45 Ksq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,797 Ksq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Comparable Sales(Change in constant dollars)' should arrive at 2.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Comparable Sales' stands at 2.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 13% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Net New Stores' will reach 15. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 14 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Lululemon shares have witnessed a change of -0.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LULU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

