Unveiling LPL Financial (LPLA) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.82 per share, indicating an increase of 13.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.81 billion, representing an increase of 36.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific LPL Financial metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Commission' reaching $1.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +26.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Service and fee' should come in at $170.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Asset-based fees' will reach $833.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Advisory' to reach $2.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +54.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Brokerage Assets' will reach $984.04 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $783.70 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets' at $2341.72 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1740.70 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Advisory Assets' will likely reach $1357.69 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $957.00 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of advisors' stands at 32,753 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 28,888 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net New Assets (NNA) - Net new advisory assets' of $38.48 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $71.10 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Net New Assets' will reach $53.89 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $157.30 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net New Assets (NNA) - Net new brokerage assets' should arrive at $15.41 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $86.20 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net new advisors' to come in at 976 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,202 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of LPL Financial have demonstrated returns of -2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LPLA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

