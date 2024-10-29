Unveiling LPL Financial (LPLA) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.69 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.01 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.2%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some LPL Financial metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Advisory' of $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +24.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Commission' at $798.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of +24% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Service and fee' to reach $145.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Transaction' will reach $59.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Asset-based fees' to come in at $629.73 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Brokerage Assets' should come in at $712.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $575.7 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets' reaching $1,589.11 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,238.4 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets - Advisory Assets' will reach $877.03 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $662.7 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of advisors' stands at 25,029. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 22,404 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net New Assets (NNA) - Net new advisory assets' will reach $27.06 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $22.7 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Net New Assets' will likely reach $33.70 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.2 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net New Assets (NNA) - Net New Brokerage Assets' should arrive at $6.65 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10.5 billion.



Shares of LPL Financial have experienced a change of +13.6% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LPLA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

