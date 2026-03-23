Unveiling Lovesac (LOVE) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lovesac (LOVE) to post quarterly earnings of $2.00 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $242.56 million, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lovesac metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Other' to reach $13.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of -18.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Internet' will reach $63.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Showrooms' will reach $165.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending Showroom Count' will likely reach 279 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 257 in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Lovesac shares have recorded returns of -21.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LOVE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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The Lovesac Company (LOVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.