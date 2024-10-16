Unveiling Logitech (LOGI) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Logitech (LOGI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.09 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Logitech metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Pointing Devices' to reach $197.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Keyboards & Combos' will reach $204.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Webcams' at $84.71 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Headsets' should arrive at $44.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Video Collaboration' will reach $151.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Gaming' stands at $304.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Other' should come in at $36.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Tablet Accessories' to come in at $66.92 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Logitech shares have witnessed a change of +0.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LOGI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

