Unveiling LKQ (LKQ) Q3 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, LKQ (LKQ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.63 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain LKQ metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Other- Total' stands at $141.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Parts and Services' will reach $3.51 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Specialty' should come in at $451.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Europe' reaching $1.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Wholesale - North America' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Parts and Services- Self Service' of $53.32 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Europe' to come in at $1.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Specialty' to reach $448.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Organic Growth - Parts and services - Wholesale - North America' will likely reach -3.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.1% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Organic Growth - Parts and services - Europe' will reach 1.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Organic Growth - Parts and services' at -1.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Organic Growth - Parts and services - Self Service' should arrive at -7.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for LKQ here>>>



LKQ shares have witnessed a change of -1.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LKQ is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.