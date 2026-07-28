Unveiling Live Nation (LYV) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Live Nation (LYV) will report quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 43.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.53 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Live Nation metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Concerts' will reach $6.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Sponsorship & Advertising' to reach $385.26 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Ticketing' will reach $774.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Concerts - Estimated Attendance - International' stands at 22.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 20.93 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Ticketing - Total Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold' will reach 84.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.35 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Concerts - Estimated Attendance - Total' reaching 46.72 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 44.22 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Concerts - Estimated Attendance - North America' of 24.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 23.28 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Concerts - Estimated Events - Total' will likely reach 15.51 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14.29 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Ticketing - Total Non-Fee-Bearing Number of Tickets Sold' at 72.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 72.41 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Ticketing - Total Global Number of Tickets Sold' should come in at 156.96 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 155.76 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Concerts - Estimated Events - International' should arrive at 5.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.27 million.

Analysts expect 'Concerts - Estimated Events - North America' to come in at 9.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9.02 million.

Shares of Live Nation have demonstrated returns of -1.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), LYV is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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