Unveiling Lilly (LLY) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Eli Lilly (LLY) will announce quarterly earnings of $6.99 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 31.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $17.87 billion, increasing 32.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lilly metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- Total' to come in at $256.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Humulin' of $204.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -27.1%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Humalog' should come in at $570.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Forteo' will reach $55.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.3%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Diabetes- Mounjaro - U.S.' will reach $3.77 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +43.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue to unaffiliated customers- Outside U.S.' should arrive at $6.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of +34.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Geographic Revenue- United States' stands at $11.99 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +32.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- US- Alimta' will likely reach $8.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of -31.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- US- Forteo' to reach $23.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- US- Humalog' reaching $353.37 million. The estimate suggests a change of -12.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Humulin- US' will reach $127.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -25.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- International- Alimta' at $19.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -26.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Lilly have returned -4.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Currently, LLY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.