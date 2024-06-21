Unveiling Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q2 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Levi Strauss (LEVI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 175%. Revenues are expected to be $1.45 billion, up 8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Levi Strauss metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Geographic Revenues- Americas' will likely reach $705.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Geographic Revenues- Europe' will reach $357.66 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Geographic Revenues- Other Brands' will reach $113.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Asia' will reach $272.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Levi Strauss here>>>



Levi Strauss shares have witnessed a change of +6.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LEVI is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

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Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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