Unveiling Leidos (LDOS) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Leidos (LDOS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.57 per share, reflecting an increase of 8.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $4.25 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Leidos metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Health & Civil' to reach $1.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -4.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- National Security and Digital' reaching $1.90 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Commercial & International' will likely reach $568.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Defense Systems' will reach $527.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Defense Systems' stands at $47.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $19.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- National Security & Digital' should arrive at $180.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $175.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Health & Civil' at $273.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $287.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- National Security and Digital' of $180.52 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $184.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Non-GAAP operating income (loss)- Commercial & International' will reach $44.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.00 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating income (loss)- Health & Civil' should come in at $270.49 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $279.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (loss)- Commercial & International' to come in at $40.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $40.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

